Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,702 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 48,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,734,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

