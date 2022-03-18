Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Linde by 10.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after acquiring an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,609. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.21 and a 200 day moving average of $315.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

