Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,388,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

