Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $38.93 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

