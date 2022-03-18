Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $57.36 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.25. The firm has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

