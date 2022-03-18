Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,359 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.