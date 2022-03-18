Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 297 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,405. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

