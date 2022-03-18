Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 41 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AutoZone by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $7.45 on Friday, hitting $1,952.75. The stock had a trading volume of 307,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,936.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,850.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,293.05 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

