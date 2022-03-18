Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

