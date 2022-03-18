SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $707.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after buying an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

