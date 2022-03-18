Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,406.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNMYF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

