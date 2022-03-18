Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 2,131 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 768 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $23,377.92.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

