Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Decreased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,388,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

