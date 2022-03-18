Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CFO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lee Bonfigt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 961,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunworks by 1,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 97,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

