Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SLGG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

