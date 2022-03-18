Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) CEO William J. Newell Buys 10,000 Shares

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $422.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

