SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.63). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.49) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

ASND stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

