Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 231,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,014. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

