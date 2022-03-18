Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

SYRS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.