Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

SYRS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

