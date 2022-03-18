Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.
SYRS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
