Syverson Strege & Co Has $91,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $285.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $285.89. The company has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

