Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 532 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

