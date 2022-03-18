Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.
NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
