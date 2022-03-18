Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.