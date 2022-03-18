Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $54,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.11 and a 200 day moving average of $262.43. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

