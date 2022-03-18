Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

