Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.53. 11,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,915. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.