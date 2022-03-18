Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 325 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $108.24. 23,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

