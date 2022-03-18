Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.61. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 2,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.