Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.61. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 2,810 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
