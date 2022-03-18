Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.83 ($2.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW stock opened at GBX 142.75 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 125.52 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($101,360.83). Also, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($33,355.01).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.