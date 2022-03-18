TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of TSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,273. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
