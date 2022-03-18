TD Securities Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$29.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUSF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $18.87 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

