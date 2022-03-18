TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 14.8%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares were up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 1,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 300,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

Get TDCX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.