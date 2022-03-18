Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on the stock.
TM17 has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 863 ($11.22).
Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £737.57 million and a PE ratio of 30.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.14. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($11.31).
Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Featured Stories
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.