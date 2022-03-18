Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 863 ($11.22).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £737.57 million and a PE ratio of 30.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.14. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($11.31).

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,015.15). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,012.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

