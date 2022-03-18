Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,629,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 14,843,418 shares.The stock last traded at $153.98 and had previously closed at $151.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.