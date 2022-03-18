Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues Earnings Results

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Telos updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Telos has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

