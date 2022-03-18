Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,436.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Temenos stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $162.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

