TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.07.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$131.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$87.52 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.12.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,413,400.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

