TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 801,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.