The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $719.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $719.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $384.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 373.59 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.60.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

