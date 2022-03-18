The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. 6,689,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.