The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,070,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

