The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) President Acquires $84,200.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GDV opened at $24.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 169,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after buying an additional 155,968 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

