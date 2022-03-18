The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) President Acquires $84,200.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GDV opened at $24.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
