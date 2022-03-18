The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $736.78

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.78 ($9.58) and traded as high as GBX 753.50 ($9.80). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 705 ($9.17), with a volume of 1,505,770 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £304.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.78.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

