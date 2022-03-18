The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €238.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €248.73 ($273.33).

VOW3 stock opened at €155.46 ($170.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €176.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €183.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

