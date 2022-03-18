The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
NRGV opened at $12.73 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.57.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.