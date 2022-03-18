The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target to $6.00

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Benson Hill stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.
About Benson Hill (Get Rating)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
