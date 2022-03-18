The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target to $6.00

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Benson Hill stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

