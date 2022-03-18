The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €930.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €930.00 ($1,021.98) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($928.57) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($659.34) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €757.54 ($832.46).

