The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $336.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.64. The firm has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.