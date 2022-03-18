The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

