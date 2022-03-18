The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Lowered to GBX 720 at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.49) to GBX 720 ($9.36) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.56) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 735 ($9.56).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 692.40 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 720.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 747.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 573.20 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,644.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

