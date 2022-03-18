The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEIR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.75).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,866 ($24.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,702.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,709.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

